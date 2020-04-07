Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gulf States: Ease Immigration Detention in Pandemic

Expand   A worker rests at his accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia August 17, 2016.  © REUTERS (Beirut) – People in immigration detention in Gulf countries pending deportation should be given alternatives to detention amid health risks and global travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Human Rights Watch said today. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries should also curb arrests of undocumented migrants, including of workers who “abscond;” lift any overstay fines; and follow procedures for migrants who wish to return home that respect health and safety standards.…

© Human Rights Watch -


