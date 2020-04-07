Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Asia: Reduce Prison Populations Facing COVID-19

Expand Indonesian prisoners approaching the end of their sentences are released to avoid a coronavirus outbreak in overcrowded prisons in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia, April 2, 2020.  © 2020 Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha/ via REUTERS (New York) – Asia’s overcrowded and unsanitary prisons, jails, and detention centers are at grave risk of COVID-19 outbreaks that threaten the physical and mental health of both detainees and staff and the broader population, Human Rights Watch said today. To stem COVID-19 outbreaks, Asian authorities should immediately release prisoners detained for exercising…

© Human Rights Watch -


