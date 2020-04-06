Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Lessons from the 2019 Protests

Expand An anti-government demonstrator on Oct. 12, 2019 in Quito, Ecuador, waves the national flag during sometimes violent protests which began when President Lenin Moreno's decision to cut subsidies led to a sharp increase in fuel prices. © 2019 AP Photo/Fernando Vergara (New York) – Ecuador has lessons to learn from the grave violations by security forces and serious violence by some demonstrators during protests from October 3-13, 2019, Human Rights Watch said today. Despite certain limitations during the coronavirus crisis, the government needs to pursue investigations and penalties for…

~ Philippines: Reduce Crowded Jails to Stop COVID-19
~ COVID-19 | UNESCO's Response
~ Prison shelling in Yemen kills five women and a child: UN rights chief condemns possible war crime
~ UNESCO launches CodeTheCurve Hackathon to develop digital solutions in response to COVID-19
~ Coronavirus threat to journalists in overcrowded Saudi prisons
~ Singapore: Over 20,000 migrant workers in quarantine must be protected from mass infection
~ Reinforcing cooperation in Tanzania to fight COVID19 at community-level
~ Rights experts warn against discrimination in COVID-19 response
~ Philippine Authorities Go After Media, Online Critics
~ Land seizures and COVID-19: the twin threats to Brazil’s Indigenous Peoples
