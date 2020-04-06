Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus threat to journalists in overcrowded Saudi prisons

NewsNoting that Saudi Arabia says it has released 250 foreign detainees in order to help contain the coronavirus epidemic, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Saudi authorities to immediately release arbitrarily detained journalists, who are in great danger of catching Covid-19 in the kingdom’s overcrowded prisons.The authorities announced the

© Reporters without borders -


