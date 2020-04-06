Tolerance.ca
Philippine Authorities Go After Media, Online Critics

Expand Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a late night live broadcast in Malacanang, Manila, Philippines, April 3, 2020. © 2020 Toto Lozano/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Divisiion via AP The Philippine government is cracking down on journalists and social media users critical of the government’s COVID-19 response, threatening media freedom and the rights to free expression and access to information.    On March 24, President Rodrigo Duterte signed a COVID-19 law that provides the administration funding and grants broad emergency powers to address the coronavirus. A…

© Human Rights Watch -


