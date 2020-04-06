Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Ease Sanctions on Iran in COVID-19 Crisis

Expand Paramedics work in a laboratory that tests samples taken from patients suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran, March, 10, 2020. © 2020 AP (Washington DC) – Broad US-imposed economic sanctions are negatively affecting the Iranian government’s ability to adequately respond to the mounting health consequences of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The US should take immediate action to ease US sanctions and expand licensing of sanctions-exempt items to ensure Iran’s access to essential humanitarian resources during the pandemic. According…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Abused and Shunned – Being of Asian Descent in Sweden During COVID-19
~ Bahrain: Free Imprisoned Rights Defenders and Opposition Activists
~ Bangladesh: COVID-19 response flaws put older Rohingya refugees in imminent danger
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ Cambodia: Prisons Potential COVID-19 Epicenters
~ Algeria: Protest Leader’s Sentence Doubled on Eve of His Release
~ #LeaveNoOneBehind: European cities call for inclusive measures during COVID-19 crisis
~ #COVID19 #StayAtHome: What home? Caring for the vulnerable in U.S. cities
~ Somalia: Critical juncture to curb spread of COVID-19 and save lives
~ Waiting for the Storm: The Coronavirus in Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter