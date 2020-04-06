Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Free Imprisoned Rights Defenders and Opposition Activists

Expand © Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD)    (Beirut) – Amid the global threat posed by COVID-19, Bahraini authorities should release human rights defenders, opposition activists, journalists, and all others imprisoned solely for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association, a coalition of 19 rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, said today. On March 17, 2020, Bahrain completed the release of 1,486 prisoners, 901 of whom received royal pardons on “humanitarian grounds.” The remaining 585 were given non-custodial sentences. While…

© Human Rights Watch -


