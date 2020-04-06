Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Prisons Potential COVID-19 Epicenters

Expand Members of the dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party are brought in a police vehicle to the appeals court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 10, 2018. © 2018 Samrang Pring/Reuters (Bangkok) – The Cambodian government should take urgent measures to reduce the risk that the country’s severely overcrowded prisons will suffer COVID-19 outbreaks, Human Rights Watch said today. Reducing overcrowding in prisons is important to prevent outbreaks, which would have serious health consequences for prisoners, prison staff, and the broader public. Cambodian authorities should immediately…

