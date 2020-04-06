Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: COVID-19 response flaws put older Rohingya refugees in imminent danger

New research from Amnesty International reveals that the humanitarian response to COVID-19 is rife with flaws that put tens of thousands of older Rohingya refugees in imminent danger.

© Amnesty International


