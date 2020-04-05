Tolerance.ca
Algeria: Protest Leader’s Sentence Doubled on Eve of His Release

Expand Algerian opposition figure Karim Tabbou. © Private   © 2020 Private (Tunis) – An appeals court on March 24, 2020 sentenced an Algerian opposition figure to one year in prison after an apparent unfair trial for his defiant but peaceful speech, Human Rights Watch said today. The opposition figure, Karim Tabbou, was accused of criticizing the army and supporting the Hirak movement that seeks democratic change. The court in Algiers issued its verdict one day before Tabbou was to go free upon completing the six-month sentence that the first instance court had imposed on him. In an apparent…

