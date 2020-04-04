Tolerance.ca
Waiting for the Storm: The Coronavirus in Africa

Related Content Human Rights Dimensions of COVID-19 Response What are your main concerns about the coronavirus moving through Africa? In many countries where we work there is an extremely weak public health and healthcare infrastructure. The fact that the spread in Africa has been slower than elsewhere is a bit of a comfort and hopefully gives governments time to put infrastructure in place. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much of that happening. There are inadequate opportunities for testing and treatment, and we know there are likely many more cases than have been reported. Also, the pandemic…

