Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Reduce Prison Populations to Limit COVID-19

Expand A member of the Yangon City and Development Committee disinfects government offices to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Thein Zaw (Bangkok) – Myanmar authorities should immediately move to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus by reducing the populations of the country’s overcrowded and unsanitary prisons, Human Rights Watch said today. Myanmar confirmed its first COVID-19 related death on March 31, 2020. Myanmar’s prison system, made up of 46 prisons and 50 labor camps nationwide, holds an estimated 92,000…

© Human Rights Watch -


