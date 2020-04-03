Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Authoritarians Are Exploiting the COVID-19 Crisis to Grab Power

Expand People wearing masks, attend a vigil for Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, in Hong Kong, February 7, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Kin Cheung For authoritarian-minded leaders, the coronavirus crisis is offering a convenient pretext to silence critics and consolidate power. Censorship in China and elsewhere has fed the pandemic, helping to turn a potentially containable threat into a global calamity. The health crisis will inevitably subside, but autocratic governments’ dangerous expansion of power may be one of the pandemic’s most enduring legacies. In times of crisis, people’s health depends at…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cuba: Opposition leader sentenced to house arrest after trial tainted by irregularities
~ Americas: Human rights in the age of COVID-19: Entry #1
~ Sri Lanka Uses Pandemic to Curtail Free Expression
~ Fatal Shooting in a Mining Town in Papua
~ COVID-19 Shouldn’t Be a Death Sentence for People in US Prisons
~ Literature and Arts help Slemani cope with COVID-19
~ Political prisoners should be among first released in pandemic response, says UN rights chief
~ Iraqi regulator wants to suspend Reuters over coronavirus reporting
~ Humanity after life: respect for and protection of the dead
~ Unmitigated disaster of possible impending COVID-19 in Madagascar's overcrowded prisons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter