Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka Uses Pandemic to Curtail Free Expression

Expand Sri Lankan government soldiers in protective clothes spray disinfectants at a railway station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena Sri Lanka’s inspector general has ordered police to arrest those who “criticize” officials involved in the coronavirus response, or share “fake” or “malicious” messages about the pandemic. According to the order, issued on April 1, officials “are doing their utmost with much dedication to stop the spread of COVID 19,” but “those officials’ duties are being criticized, minor issues are being pointed out,” and…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cuba: Opposition leader sentenced to house arrest after trial tainted by irregularities
~ Americas: Human rights in the age of COVID-19: Entry #1
~ How Authoritarians Are Exploiting the COVID-19 Crisis to Grab Power
~ Fatal Shooting in a Mining Town in Papua
~ COVID-19 Shouldn’t Be a Death Sentence for People in US Prisons
~ Literature and Arts help Slemani cope with COVID-19
~ Political prisoners should be among first released in pandemic response, says UN rights chief
~ Iraqi regulator wants to suspend Reuters over coronavirus reporting
~ Humanity after life: respect for and protection of the dead
~ Unmitigated disaster of possible impending COVID-19 in Madagascar's overcrowded prisons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter