Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 Shouldn’t Be a Death Sentence for People in US Prisons

Expand Attorney General William Barr speaks during a tour of a federal prison in Edgefield, South Carolina, July 8, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/John Bazemore Five deaths from COVID-19 in a United States federal prison in Louisiana were reported within the past week, which suggests more needs to be done to protect people in custody. Even before reports of infections at US detention facilities had surfaced, Human Rights Watch had warned about the particular vulnerability of people behind bars, and urged officials to consider supervised release and other non-custodial measures, especially for those…

© Human Rights Watch -


