Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraqi regulator wants to suspend Reuters over coronavirus reporting

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Iraqi authorities to rescind their decision to suspend the Reuters news agency’s licence to operate in Iraq for three months because of an article suggesting that the government was vastly understating the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases. The decision was announced by the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) on its Facebook page just hours after Reuters

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Sri Lanka Uses Pandemic to Curtail Free Expression
~ Fatal Shooting in a Mining Town in Papua
~ COVID-19 Shouldn’t Be a Death Sentence for People in US Prisons
~ Literature and Arts help Slemani cope with COVID-19
~ Political prisoners should be among first released in pandemic response, says UN rights chief
~ Humanity after life: respect for and protection of the dead
~ Unmitigated disaster of possible impending COVID-19 in Madagascar's overcrowded prisons
~ CodeTheCurve - Hackaton
~ Egypt blocks online “fake news” about coronavirus
~ DR Congo: Respecting Rights Key Amid COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter