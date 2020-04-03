Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hye Jung Han

Hye Jung Han is a researcher and advocate in the Children’s Rights Division, where she specializes on children’s rights and technology.   Before joining Human Rights Watch, she worked at UNICEF, where she advised teams across the world on the ethical use of data and technologies to deliver assistance to the world’s most vulnerable children. She has also worked to deliver humanitarian aid to children and families with UNICEF South Sudan and with the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan, and was seconded to the World Food Progamme to support cross-border negotiations. These experiences…

© Human Rights Watch -


