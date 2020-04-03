Tolerance.ca
Unmitigated disaster of possible impending COVID-19 in Madagascar's overcrowded prisons

On 10 March, 33-year-old Domoina was sent to Antanimora prison, in the Madagascan capital, Antananarivo, to be held in pre-trial detention on charges of ‘corruption of minors’. She was arrested on suspicion of having a same-sex relationship with her 19-year-old girlfriend, Fyh. This followed a tip off to the police by Fyh’s mother. In Madagascar, the penal code severely punishes ‘anyone who has committed an indecent or unnatural act with an individual of the same sex, under the age of 21 years’.

