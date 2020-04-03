Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Respecting Rights Key Amid COVID-19

Expand Pro-democracy activists from Filimbi movement raise awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic in Kinshasa’s Gambela market, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 28, 2020. © 2020 Filimbi (Kinshasa) – The Democratic Republic of Congo’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic should prioritize support for low-income communities, displaced people, and others at greatest risk, Human Rights Watch said today. The Congolese government should quickly begin an effective communications strategy to provide accurate, timely information about measures to contain the coronavirus. The government should also prepare…

© Human Rights Watch


