Human Rights Observatory

Chadian police attack TV crew covering coronavirus measures

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns Chadian police violence against a national TV crew covering coronavirus-related restrictions on public gatherings, and calls on Chad’s authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure that journalists can cover the pandemic without fear of reprisals.Aly Mahamat Bello, a reporter for state-owned Télé Tchad, his cameraman, Abakar Mahamad Seid, and their driver were assaulted and detained by

© Reporters without borders -


