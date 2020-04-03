Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In mid-coronavirus crisis, Myanmar blocks 221 sites for “fake news”

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Myanmar’s authorities to immediately restore mobile phone access to the 221 news websites they have arbitrarily blocked on the pretext of combatting disinformation during the Covid-19 crisis, in what is a disturbingly authoritarian move.Without any public announcement, the transport and communications ministry issued orders to Myanmar’s four mobile phone operators in the last two weeks of March to

© Reporters without borders -


