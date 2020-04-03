Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19, surveillance and the threat to your rights

The expansion of digital surveillance to help combat COVID-19 could fundamentally alter the future of privacy and other human rights if left unchecked.

© Amnesty International -


~ Chadian police attack TV crew covering coronavirus measures
~ In mid-coronavirus crisis, Myanmar blocks 221 sites for “fake news”
~ Armenia: Law Restricts Privacy Amid COVID-19 Fight
~ Turkey: COVID-19 Puts Sick Prisoners at Grave Risk
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Coronavirus Curbs on Children and Older People Are Ill-Conceived
~ Digital Diplomacy Keeps Pressure on Killer Robots Challenge
~ Tanzania: World Bank Okays Discriminatory Education Loan
~ Joint Letter Re: Restrictions on Communication, Fencing, and COVID-19 in Cox’s Bazar District Rohingya Refugee Camps
~ Panama’s Gender-Based Quarantine Ensnares Trans Woman
~ Latin America: Cut Prison Crowding to Fight COVID-19
