Human Rights Observatory

With COVID-19 Threat, Eritrea Should Release Political Detainees

Expand Ciham Ali Abdu  © Private Ciham Ali turns 23 today, the eighth year in a row she will be spending her birthday behind bars in an Eritrea prison. She has been held there incommunicado since the age of 15. For several years now, Eritrean diaspora groups, notably One Day Seyoum, have campaigned for Ciham and other political detainees’ release. This year, with the threat of COVID-19 hanging over the scores of detainees held in prisons, the call seems even more poignant.   Ciham was born in the United States but moved to Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, with her father, Ali Abdu Ahmed, who was…

© Human Rights Watch -


