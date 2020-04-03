Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Armenia: Law Restricts Privacy Amid COVID-19 Fight

Expand The Parliament of Armenia adopted the bill granting the authorities broad surveillance powers to track coronavirus cases. © 2020 National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (Berlin) – Armenia’s parliament on March 31, 2020 passed amendments giving the authorities very broad surveillance powers to use cellphone data for tracking coronavirus cases, Human Rights Watch said today. The amendments impose restrictions on the right to privacy and allow the authorities access to confidential medical information related to people exposed to the virus. As of April 2, Armenia had 663 identified…

© Human Rights Watch


