Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: COVID-19 Puts Sick Prisoners at Grave Risk

Expand Thousands of political prisoners are held in the vast Silivri campus prison, Istanbul. © 2016 AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis   (Istanbul) – An examination of cases of prisoners, in the hundreds, whose underlying health conditions put them most at risk of the deadly effects of COVID-19 demonstrates why the Turkish authorities should include such inmates in its new plans for early release on parole or house arrest despite their conviction under antiterrorism laws, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch examined 14 cases of prisoners whose health puts them at the gravest risk…

© Human Rights Watch -


