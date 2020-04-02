Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Information in Afghanistan, Covid-19 adds to problems from war

NewsAs the coronavirus spreads in Afghanistan, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Centre for the Protection of Afghan Women Journalists (CPAWJ) are concerned about its impact on the country’s journalists, especially women journalists, who are more vulnerable. They are threatened by economic precarity, the lack of protection and fierce competition between media outlets in the race for the news.

© Reporters without borders -


