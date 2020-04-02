Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus Poses Added Risks to Australia’s Immigration Detainees

Expand Refugees protest detention conditions in a Melbourne hotel, Australia, April, 2020. © 2020 Private In Australia, as people grumble about closed beaches and extended isolation at home due to the coronavirus, spare a thought for those in immigration detention. In recent weeks, I’ve received anxious messages from a 32-year-old Sri Lankan refugee, detained in a Melbourne hotel for nine months. After more than six years in Papua New Guinea, authorities transferred him and dozens of others to Australia for medical treatment. The Home Affairs Department has declared some hotels in Melbourne…

© Human Rights Watch -


