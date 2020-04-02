Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Coronavirus Curbs on Children and Older People Are Ill-Conceived

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s blanket bans on certain age groups from going outdoors during the pandemic are not only harsh, arbitrary, and discriminatory – but also risk worsening public health outcomes. In response to the spread of COVID-19, both entities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska, have imposed strict bans on anyone over 65 from leaving their home for any reason, even for a short walk, to get groceries, or go to the pharmacy. The Federation has also banned children from going outdoors. Anyone in either age group found violating the orders…

© Human Rights Watch -


