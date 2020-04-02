Tolerance.ca
Digital Diplomacy Keeps Pressure on Killer Robots Challenge

Expand Artists and activists participate in a Campaign to Stop Killer Robots event outside Germany’s parliament, February 2020. © 2020 Human Rights Watch This week, Germany convened the first-ever major digital disarmament meeting for governments and civil society. Representatives from more than 70 countries logged on to participate in the two-day meeting on lethal autonomous weapons systems, also known as fully autonomous weapons or killer robots. The meeting’s goal was to explore the international framework and commitments needed to address mounting concerns over the dangers of removing…

~ Information in Afghanistan, Covid-19 adds to problems from war
~ Coronavirus Poses Added Risks to Australia’s Immigration Detainees
~ COVID-19 should not herald rollback in rights for people with autism: UN chief
~ India: Migrant workers' plight prompts UN call for ‘domestic solidarity’ in coronavirus battle
~ Six Ivorian journalists heavily fined in March
~ Two Philippine journalists face two months in prison for coronavirus reporting
~ All in this together: How we’re responding to COVID-19 in ILOT
~ Qatar: Protect Migrant Workers During Pandemic
~ COVID-19 Puts Millions of Global Supply Chain Workers at Risk
~ US Car Emissions Rollback Endangers People’s Health
