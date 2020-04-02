Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: World Bank Okays Discriminatory Education Loan

Expand © 2017 Marco Tibasima for Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC) – The World Bank has approved a US$500 million education loan to Tanzania without requiring the government to end its policy of expelling pregnant schoolgirls, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 31, 2020, the World Bank Board of Executive Directors voted to provide the loan to fund Tanzania’s secondary education program. Tanzanian President John Magufuli has vigorously supported a ban on pregnant students and vowed to uphold it throughout his term. Tanzanian schools routinely force girls to undergo intrusive pregnancy…

