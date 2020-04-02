Tolerance.ca
Six Ivorian journalists heavily fined in March

NewsAfter a significant fall in press freedom violations in recent years in Côte d’Ivoire, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is disturbed by the heavy and completely unjustified fines imposed on six journalists in summary proceedings in the past month. They send an alarming signal during the Covid-19 pandemic and ahead of the presidential election at the end of 2020.In the third of the past month’s three trials targeting independent and opposition journalists, Vamara Coulibaly, the editor of the independent newspaper

