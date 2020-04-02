Tolerance.ca
Two Philippine journalists face two months in prison for coronavirus reporting

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Philippine prosecutors to abandon all proceedings against journalists under a new law that supposedly combats “false information” about the coronavirus crisis but in fact constitutes a grave violation of press freedom.Two journalists based in Cavite, a province just to the south of Manila – Latigo News TV website editor Mario Batuigas and video blogger and online reporter Amor Virata – are

