Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Latin America: Cut Prison Crowding to Fight COVID-19

Expand Inmates point from inside of La Modelo prison in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Twenty-three inmates were killed and 83 were injured during protests in that prison against unsanitary conditions, lack of access to water, overcrowding, and inadequate measures to protect them from COVID-19. © 2020 AP Photo/Ivan Valencia (New York) – The unsanitary, overcrowded prisons and juvenile detention centers in most Latin American and Caribbean countries offer prime conditions for outbreaks of COVID-19 that could severely affect the health of detainees and of the population at large,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Information in Afghanistan, Covid-19 adds to problems from war
~ Coronavirus Poses Added Risks to Australia’s Immigration Detainees
~ COVID-19 should not herald rollback in rights for people with autism: UN chief
~ India: Migrant workers' plight prompts UN call for ‘domestic solidarity’ in coronavirus battle
~ Six Ivorian journalists heavily fined in March
~ Two Philippine journalists face two months in prison for coronavirus reporting
~ All in this together: How we’re responding to COVID-19 in ILOT
~ Qatar: Protect Migrant Workers During Pandemic
~ COVID-19 Puts Millions of Global Supply Chain Workers at Risk
~ US Car Emissions Rollback Endangers People’s Health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter