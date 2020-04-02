Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Appeal by NGOs and associations for Khaled Drareni’s release

NewsInternational and Algerian NGOs and associations call for Khaled Drareni’s immediate release and for the withdrawal of all charges against him

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Information in Afghanistan, Covid-19 adds to problems from war
~ Coronavirus Poses Added Risks to Australia’s Immigration Detainees
~ COVID-19 should not herald rollback in rights for people with autism: UN chief
~ India: Migrant workers' plight prompts UN call for ‘domestic solidarity’ in coronavirus battle
~ Six Ivorian journalists heavily fined in March
~ Two Philippine journalists face two months in prison for coronavirus reporting
~ All in this together: How we’re responding to COVID-19 in ILOT
~ Qatar: Protect Migrant Workers During Pandemic
~ COVID-19 Puts Millions of Global Supply Chain Workers at Risk
~ US Car Emissions Rollback Endangers People’s Health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter