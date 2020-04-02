Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Barcelona's Show of Solidarity in the Time of COVID-19

Expand A woman from Barcelona’s street vendors union sews protective face masks for the use of health care workers whose supplies are running low, March 2020 © 2020 Sindicato Popular de Vendedores Ambulantes/Top Manta Amid the bleak reality of a third week in lockdown for residents of Barcelona, including my family, community-based solidarity offers glimmers of hope and dignity. The COVID-19 virus killed more than 8,000 people across Spain in March. The public health system is under unprecedented strain, with supplies of personal protective equipment running low. Barcelona’s street vendors…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ European Court Orders France to Protect an Unaccompanied Migrant Child
~ Tunisia: Authorities should reduce the number of detainees during COVID-19 crisis
~ Philippines: President Duterte gives "shoot to kill" order amid pandemic response
~ Digital surveillance to fight COVID-19 can only be justified if it respects human rights
~ Uganda: Respect Rights in COVID-19 Response
~ Americas: Governments must halt dangerous and discriminatory detention of migrants and asylum seekers
~ Cambodia: Proposed emergency powers would obliterate human rights
~ Latin America: Cut Prison Crowding to Fight COVID-19
~ Trump Adds to Asian-Americans’ Fears
~ Brands Abandon Asia Workers in Pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter