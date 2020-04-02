Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Court Orders France to Protect an Unaccompanied Migrant Child

Expand Migrants hold a banner reading "SOS isolated minors unprotected and on the street = abuse" as they demonstrate against the living conditions of unaccompanied migrant children and the lack of accommodation, outside the departmental council building in Marseille, southern France, on January 11, 2019. © 2019 Gerard Julien/AFP via Getty Images The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has ordered France to take steps to protect a child who was sent back to the streets in early March in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic. The victim, or applicant, is a Guinean boy, who on March 9 ended…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Barcelona's Show of Solidarity in the Time of COVID-19
~ Tunisia: Authorities should reduce the number of detainees during COVID-19 crisis
~ Philippines: President Duterte gives "shoot to kill" order amid pandemic response
~ Digital surveillance to fight COVID-19 can only be justified if it respects human rights
~ Uganda: Respect Rights in COVID-19 Response
~ Americas: Governments must halt dangerous and discriminatory detention of migrants and asylum seekers
~ Cambodia: Proposed emergency powers would obliterate human rights
~ Latin America: Cut Prison Crowding to Fight COVID-19
~ Trump Adds to Asian-Americans’ Fears
~ Brands Abandon Asia Workers in Pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter