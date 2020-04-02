Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Digital surveillance to fight COVID-19 can only be justified if it respects human rights

Amnesty International and other leading NGOs have set out strict conditions that must be met before governments use surveillance technology to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Amnesty International -


~ Barcelona's Show of Solidarity in the Time of COVID-19
~ European Court Orders France to Protect an Unaccompanied Migrant Child
~ Tunisia: Authorities should reduce the number of detainees during COVID-19 crisis
~ Philippines: President Duterte gives "shoot to kill" order amid pandemic response
~ Uganda: Respect Rights in COVID-19 Response
~ Americas: Governments must halt dangerous and discriminatory detention of migrants and asylum seekers
~ Cambodia: Proposed emergency powers would obliterate human rights
~ Latin America: Cut Prison Crowding to Fight COVID-19
~ Trump Adds to Asian-Americans’ Fears
~ Brands Abandon Asia Workers in Pandemic
