Human Rights Observatory

Joint civil society statement: States use of digital surveillance technologies to fight pandemic must respect human rights

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global public health emergency that requires a coordinated and large-scale response by governments worldwide. However, States’ efforts to contain the virus must not be used as a cover to usher in a new era of greatly expanded systems of invasive digital surveillance. We, the undersigned organizations, urge governments to show leadership in tackling the pandemic in a way that ensures that the use of digital technologies to track and monitor individuals and populations is carried out strictly in line with human rights. Technology can and should play an important role during…

© Human Rights Watch -


