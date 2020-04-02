Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Dozens Stranded in a War Zone

Expand Border guards on Checkpoint in Hnutove village, near Mariupol, Ukraine. © 2018 Getty Images (Kyiv) – Ukrainian authorities, in response to the threat of COVID-19, shut down all movement across the line of contact in eastern Ukraine, but they have not made adequate provisions for those who may be stranded as a result, Human Rights Watch said today. The line separates areas under the control of Russia-backed armed groups from those under government control. “Ukraine is facing a public health emergency, and the government has every reason to limit movement, including in the conflict-affected…

© Human Rights Watch -


