Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Respect Rights in COVID-19 Response

Expand Ugandan police and other security forces chase people off the streets, after police cleared a stand of motorcycle taxis which are no longer permitted to operate after all public transport was banned for two weeks to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, in Kampala, Uganda Thursday, March 26, 2020.  © AP Photo/Ronald Kabuubi (Kampala, Uganda) – The Ugandan government should ensure that its security forces refrain from using excessive force or committing other abuses when enforcing measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Security forces have been using excessive force to enforce…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Barcelona's Show of Solidarity in the Time of COVID-19
~ European Court Orders France to Protect an Unaccompanied Migrant Child
~ Tunisia: Authorities should reduce the number of detainees during COVID-19 crisis
~ Philippines: President Duterte gives "shoot to kill" order amid pandemic response
~ Digital surveillance to fight COVID-19 can only be justified if it respects human rights
~ Americas: Governments must halt dangerous and discriminatory detention of migrants and asylum seekers
~ Cambodia: Proposed emergency powers would obliterate human rights
~ Latin America: Cut Prison Crowding to Fight COVID-19
~ Trump Adds to Asian-Americans’ Fears
~ Brands Abandon Asia Workers in Pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter