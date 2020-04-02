Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Proposed emergency powers would obliterate human rights

This is a naked power grab which seeks to manipulate the COVID-19 crisis, Amnesty International said.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Barcelona's Show of Solidarity in the Time of COVID-19
~ European Court Orders France to Protect an Unaccompanied Migrant Child
~ Tunisia: Authorities should reduce the number of detainees during COVID-19 crisis
~ Philippines: President Duterte gives "shoot to kill" order amid pandemic response
~ Digital surveillance to fight COVID-19 can only be justified if it respects human rights
~ Uganda: Respect Rights in COVID-19 Response
~ Americas: Governments must halt dangerous and discriminatory detention of migrants and asylum seekers
~ Latin America: Cut Prison Crowding to Fight COVID-19
~ Trump Adds to Asian-Americans’ Fears
~ Brands Abandon Asia Workers in Pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter