Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Homeland Security Regarding Orders Related to Suspending Travel Across US Borders

The Honorable Robert R. Redfield, MD  Director  Centers for Disease Control and Prevention  1600 Clifton Road  Atlanta, GA 30333  The Honorable Chad F. Wolf  Acting Secretary  Department of Homeland Security  1880 2nd Street SW  Washington, DC 20024 Sent via email April 1, 2020 Re: CDC and DHS Orders Related to Suspending Travel Across US Borders Dear Director Redfield and Acting Secretary Wolf: On behalf of Human Rights Watch, I write to share our concerns regarding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) Order dated March 20, 2020, “Suspending the Introduction of Certain Persons…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Barcelona's Show of Solidarity in the Time of COVID-19
~ European Court Orders France to Protect an Unaccompanied Migrant Child
~ Tunisia: Authorities should reduce the number of detainees during COVID-19 crisis
~ Philippines: President Duterte gives "shoot to kill" order amid pandemic response
~ Digital surveillance to fight COVID-19 can only be justified if it respects human rights
~ Uganda: Respect Rights in COVID-19 Response
~ Americas: Governments must halt dangerous and discriminatory detention of migrants and asylum seekers
~ Cambodia: Proposed emergency powers would obliterate human rights
~ Latin America: Cut Prison Crowding to Fight COVID-19
~ Trump Adds to Asian-Americans’ Fears
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter