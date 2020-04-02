Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Release Inquiry Into Indigenous People’s Deaths

Expand A Batek woman walks near her village in Kuala Koh, Kelantan, Malaysia. © 2009 Reuters (New York) – Malaysia’s Health Ministry should release the results and act upon its investigation into the deaths of 16 Batek villagers in mid-2019, Human Rights Watch said today. The deaths occurred amid reports of contamination of the Indigenous community’s water supply and infringements on their customary land. In May and June 2019, illness swept through the Batek villages of Kuala Koh in Kelantan state in Malaysia. Sixteen people died and more than half the village’s nearly 200 inhabitants were…

© Human Rights Watch


