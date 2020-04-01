Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump Adds to Asian-Americans’ Fears

Expand From left to right: Image of a defaced Mulan movie poster in Pasadena, California, a racist note left on the front door of a Hmong-American family in Woodbury, Minnesota, and a screenshot of a tweet by Asian-American writer, Jeff Yang.  © 2020 Private He watched me like I was a spider crossing the road. I was pushing my shopping cart toward the front of the Home Depot, aiming to stock up on hand soap and other supplies. He was in a dark green car and had slowed down and stopped to let me cross. He stared at me ominously. As I reached the front of his car, it suddenly lurched forward…

