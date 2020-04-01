Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Moscow’s Intrusive Proposal on COVID-19 Prevention

Expand A man wearing a protective face mask rides an empty train on the Moscow Metro, Russia, March 30, 2020. © 2020 Iliya Pitalev/Sputnik via AP Moscow is considering a highly intrusive, online regime for enforcing the lockdown imposed this week to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As of April 1, Russia had recorded more than 2,300 cases, 1,630 of them in Moscow. According to one media report all residents would need to request permission each time they want to leave the house. Residents would register on a municipal website, providing their photo, address, and other data. When they want to…

