Human Rights Observatory

Chile: Authorities must guarantee the health of the prison population against COVID-19

Chilean authorities must speed up the implementation of measures to reduce prison overcrowding and provide all essential services to prevent cases of COVID-19 in the country's prisons, Amnesty International said today in an open letter to the Chilean authorities.

© Amnesty International -


~ Malaysia: Release Inquiry Into Indigenous People’s Deaths
~ Cambodia: Emergency Bill Recipe for Dictatorship
~ When Ѕосіаl dіѕtаnсіng hits Саrіbbеаn sociability
~ Moscow’s Intrusive Proposal on COVID-19 Prevention
~ #DontGoViral: UNESCO and i4Policy launch a campaign to crowdsource local content to combat the Infodemic in Africa
~ The Council of Europe must review Hungary's new Coronavirus Emergency Law for the sake of press freedom
~ China’s diplomats must stop attacking media over coronavirus reporting
~ As doubt persists on North Korea’s “zero” coronavirus cases, RSF urges for transparency
~ US military pledges to report publicly on civilian casualties in Somalia
~ Orbán’s Orwellian law paves way for “information police state” in Hungary
