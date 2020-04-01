Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Council of Europe must review Hungary's new Coronavirus Emergency Law for the sake of press freedom

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) has joined nine other press freedom organisations in calling on the Council of Europe to act urgently to protect freedom of information and media, as its Member States limit them in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, Hungary's Emergency Law needs to be legally reviewed by the Venice Commission.

