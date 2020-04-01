Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China’s diplomats must stop attacking media over coronavirus reporting

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges China’s ambassadors around the world to stop denigrating media outlets that criticize Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.As the pandemic continues to spread internationally while apparently stabilizing in China, Beijing has used its ambassadors to launch an all-out attack campaign against media that publish critical

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Malaysia: Release Inquiry Into Indigenous People’s Deaths
~ Cambodia: Emergency Bill Recipe for Dictatorship
~ When Ѕосіаl dіѕtаnсіng hits Саrіbbеаn sociability
~ Moscow’s Intrusive Proposal on COVID-19 Prevention
~ #DontGoViral: UNESCO and i4Policy launch a campaign to crowdsource local content to combat the Infodemic in Africa
~ The Council of Europe must review Hungary's new Coronavirus Emergency Law for the sake of press freedom
~ As doubt persists on North Korea’s “zero” coronavirus cases, RSF urges for transparency
~ US military pledges to report publicly on civilian casualties in Somalia
~ Orbán’s Orwellian law paves way for “information police state” in Hungary
~ Sudan Should Not Let COVID-19 Scuttle Transition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter