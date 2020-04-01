Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As doubt persists on North Korea’s “zero” coronavirus cases, RSF urges for transparency

NewsAs North Korea still reports “zero” coronavirus cases despite evidence suggesting cases in the thousands, RSF exhorts the regime to allow international media to investigate on the topic.As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the globe, North Korean authorities still remarkably report  “zero” cases despite sharing borders with China and South Korea, previous virus hotspots.

© Reporters without borders


