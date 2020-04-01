Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US military pledges to report publicly on civilian casualties in Somalia

Following pressure from Amnesty International, the US Africa Command has pledged to report publicly on civilian casualties stemming from its air war in Somalia.

© Amnesty International -


